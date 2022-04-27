Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of Snap worth $208,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853 over the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

