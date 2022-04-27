Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.43 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

