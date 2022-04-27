Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

