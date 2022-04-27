Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Cloudflare worth $213,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -109.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

