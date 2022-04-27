Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,671 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Catalent worth $213,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,561,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $114.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

