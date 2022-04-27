Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of FirstEnergy worth $213,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FirstEnergy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 533,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of FE opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.