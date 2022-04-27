Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,733,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of Kimco Realty worth $215,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

