Northern Trust Corp Sells 90,797 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Cincinnati Financial worth $215,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,379,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

