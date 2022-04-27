Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,241,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of PPL worth $217,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in PPL by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 193,609 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in PPL by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 569,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

