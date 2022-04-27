Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,795 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Bio-Techne worth $229,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

TECH stock opened at $382.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Bio-Techne (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.