American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 232,274 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.38% of Healthcare Services Group worth $31,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,532,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,128,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 277,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 193.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

