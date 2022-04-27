Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Sun Communities worth $224,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $183.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 106.02%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

