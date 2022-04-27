Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $223.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average of $262.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

