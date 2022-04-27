Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Garmin worth $230,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Garmin by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.03. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

