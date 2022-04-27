Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $220,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after acquiring an additional 221,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $41,651,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

