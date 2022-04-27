Northern Trust Corp Purchases 283,086 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,086 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $231,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,121 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

