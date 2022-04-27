Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1,532.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $33,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,197,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after acquiring an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

