Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Cooper Companies worth $232,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 36,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of COO stock opened at $382.68 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.78 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.