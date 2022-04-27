Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Mosaic worth $235,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mosaic by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

