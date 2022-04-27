Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,285,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 556,189 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $235,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 753,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 549,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.