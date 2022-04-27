Northern Trust Corp Has $238.41 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,113,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,747 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Hologic worth $238,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Hologic stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

