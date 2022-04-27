Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,393 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of Akamai Technologies worth $239,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $23,867,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

