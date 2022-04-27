Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Hess worth $242,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

