Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 2,123 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.