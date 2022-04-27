Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $424,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $264.67 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $312.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.05.

