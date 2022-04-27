Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 529 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

