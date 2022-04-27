SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 212.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

