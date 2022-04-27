Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $228.39 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.