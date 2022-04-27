Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $153.42 and a one year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.