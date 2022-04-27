Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,486,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 690,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.