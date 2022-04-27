65,068 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

ACV Auctions Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.