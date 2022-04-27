Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

