Keybank National Association OH Sells 199,721 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,721 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 189,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 97,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,303.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 797,362 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

