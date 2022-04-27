Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

