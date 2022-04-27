Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

