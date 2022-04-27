Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $118.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.79. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.24 and a twelve month high of $171.80. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.