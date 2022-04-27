Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 325,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 237,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFAX opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $87.58.

