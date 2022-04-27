Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,230 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

