Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 149,592 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $101,901,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $3,749,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,464 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

