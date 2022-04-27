Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Landstar System worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 30.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Landstar System by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Landstar System by 7.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.