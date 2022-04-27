Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,917 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Twitter worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

