Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.30 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

About Essex Property Trust (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.