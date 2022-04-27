Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,196 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,637,000 after buying an additional 606,082 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,424,000 after buying an additional 453,179 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

