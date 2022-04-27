Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

