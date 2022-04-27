Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Affirm were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,848,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

AFRM opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

