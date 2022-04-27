Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 74,616 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.62% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 57,645 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 457,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,472 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

