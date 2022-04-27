Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,136 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Allegion worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Allegion by 4,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 116,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 113,903 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 105.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.63. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

