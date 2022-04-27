Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,220 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after buying an additional 113,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.01. DXC Technology has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

