Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to Buy at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CEQP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.71). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 304,571 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $4,762,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

