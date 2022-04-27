Keybank National Association OH Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.02.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Susquehanna lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

